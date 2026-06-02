New Releases: June 1, 2026

|DIGITAL SINGLES
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Martin Luke Brown
|dream state (Radio Edit)
|Alternative/Indie; Pop; Singer/Songwriter
|Bright Antenna
|Mustard Service
|Who Knew Your Body
|Alternative/Indie; Indie; Pop
|Mustard Service / Handwritten
|Pearl & The Oysters
|Mandarin Moon
|Alternative/Indie; Psychedelic; Indie; Pop
|Stones Throw
|Kind Hearted Strangers
|Sweet Halle (feat. AJ Fullerton)
|Americana; Rock; Folk
|Gitcha
|Railroad Earth
|Cameras (feat. Lindsay Lou)
|Americana; Folk; Bluegrass; Jam
|Railroad Earth / Ineffable Records
|Full Cord
|Hubris Came to Town (feat. Billy Strings)
|Bluegrass
|Full Cord Records
|The Po' Ramblin' Boys
|Bottom Of A Glass
|Bluegrass
|Turnberry Records
|Cigarettes at Sunset
|Appalachian Raised
|Country; Americana; Rock
|Possum Rock / Lost Highway
|James Malcolm Band
|Knock on Marble
|Country; Americana; Singer/Songwriter
|Settle Down Productions
|Kaitlin Butts
|Never Really Mine
|Country
|Republic
|Carlita
|Patchwork (feat. Paige Cavell)
|Electronic; Dance; House
|Ninja Tune
|Cornelius
|Aeons (feat. Sean Lennon)
|Electronic; Alternative; Rock
|Eat Your Own Ears / Warner Japan
|Sébastien Tellier
|Thrill of the Night (feat. Slayyyter & Nile Rodgers)
|Electronic; Dance
|Because Music; Horizons Music
|TOKiMONSTA
|Joy Without Sound
|Electronic; Dance; Jazz
|Young Art
|Alex Amen
|California Blues (Radio Edit)
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Country; Americana
|Country Worm / ATO
|Alex Dupree
|New Meaning
|Folk; Alternative; Singer/Songwriter
|Scissor Tail
|Bebe Stockwell
|When You Know
|Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter
|Columbia
|Humbird
|Daughter of Empire
|Folk; Indie; Americana; Singer/Songwriter
|Nettwerk
|Izzy Oram Brown
|I Believe
|Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter
|Izzy Oram Brown
|Jensen McRae
|One More Cowboy
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Indie; Alternative
|Dead Oceans
|Mama's Broke
|Heaven
|Folk; Americana; Singer/Songwriter
|Mama's broke / Free Dirt
|Mama's Broke
|The Nameless
|Folk; Americana; Singer/Songwriter
|Mama's broke / Free Dirt
|The Tallest Man On Earth
|Colors
|Folk; Alternative; Singer/Songwriter
|Anti-
|Prof
|Kia Boy [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop
|Stophouse Music Group / Ineffable
|Bedouin Soundclash
|Bang-A-Lang (feat. Collie Buddz)
|Reggae; Roots; Alternative
|Root Fire Publishing / Ineffable Records
|Bedouin Soundclash
|Bang-A-Lang (feat. Collie Buddz) [Mixshow Edit]
|Reggae; Roots; Alternative
|Root Fire Publishing / Ineffable Records
|Dre Island
|Roses (feat. Iotosh)
|Reggae; Roots
|Dre Island / Ineffable Records
|The Expendables
|Stay Now (feat. Eric Rachmany) [Dub Mix]
|Reggae
|The Expendables / Ineffable Records
|Johnny Cosmic
|Silver Lining
|Reggae; Roots
|Johnny Cosmic / Ineffable Records
|KA$E
|Shine (feat. Loud City)
|Reggae; Roots
|KA$E / Ineffable Records
|KA$E
|Shine (feat. Loud City) [Mixshow Edit]
|Reggae
|KA$E / Ineffable Records
|Seven Suns
|Cotton Candy (feat. Fia)
|Reggae; Roots
|Seven Suns / Ineffable Records
|Seven Suns
|Summer Salt (feat. Tribal Seeds)
|Reggae; Roots
|Seven Suns / Ineffable Records
|Seven Suns
|Summer Salt (feat. Tribal Seeds) [Intro Edit]
|Reggae; Roots
|Seven Suns / Ineffable Records
|Tropidelic
|No Fear
|Reggae; Rock
|Tropidelic / Ineffable Records
|Tropidelic
|No Fear (Mixshow Edit)
|Reggae
|Tropidelic / Ineffable Records
|Atta Boy
|Full Cloud
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Atta Boy / Diamond City / Many Hats
|CASTLEBEAT
|Stay With Me
|Rock; Indie; Alternative
|Spirit Goth Records
|Dari Bay
|Chevy [CLEAN]
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Double Double Whammy
|John Robert
|Did It Just Because
|Rock; Indie; Singer/Songwriter
|Don't Give Them Four Inc.
|Little Stranger
|My Own Parade
|Rock; Reggae; Alternative
|Little Stranger / Ineffable Records
|Little Stranger
|My Own Parade (Intro Edit)
|Rock; Reggae; Alternative
|Little Stranger / Ineffable Records
|Simen Mitlid
|It's Okay
|Rock; Alternative; Singer/Songwriter; Indie
|Koke Plate
|Wreckless Strangers
|Lost Again
|Rock
|Neanderthal
|Beth Orton
|Waiting (Radio Edit)
|Singer/Songwriter; Alternative; Indie
|Partisan
|Jordan Patterson
|Just My Friend
|Singer/Songwriter; Indie
|Secretly Canadian
|Baby Rose
|But, Nvm
|Soul; R&B; Alternative
|Secretly Canadian
|Soul
|Any Old Fool
|Soul; R&B
|Daptone