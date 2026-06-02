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New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: June 1, 2026

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published June 1, 2026 at 3:04 PM MDT

DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Carly HannAlone [EP]Alternative/Indie; IndieDirty Hit
girlpuppySweetness (Deluxe)Alternative/Indie; Indie; Singer/SongwriterCaptured Tracks
Gigi MasinMovementAmbient; ElectronicSacred Bones Records
Alexis HarteThirstyAmericana; Folk; Rock; Singer/SongwriterAlexis Harte
Joe PerniceSunny, I Was WrongAmericana; Folk; Singer/SongwriterNew West Records, LLC
Renée Fleming With Béla FleckThe Fiddle and the DrumBluegrass; Folk; AmericanaThirty Tigers
VerandaVerandaBluegrassVeranda Musique INC
Harrell DavenportYoung RellBluesRellTone
John Primer and FriendsTribute to Theresa's LoungeBluesBlues House Productions
Bill KirchenCat Out of the BagCountry; Rock; Americana; Singer/SongwriterLast Music Company
The DeslondesDon’t Let It Die: Vol. 1Country; Americana; R&BNew West Records
Erik RabascaNew ScrollsCountry; Folk; Americana; Singer/SongwriterHighest Frequency
Joshua Ray WalkerAin’t Dead YetCountry; Americana; Singer/SongwriterThirty Tigers; East Dallas Records
Whitney RoseThe Tennessee PolaroidsCountry; Americana; Singer/SongwriterMCG Recordings
Willie NelsonDream ChaserCountry; Americana; Singer/SongwriterSony Music Entertainment
Boards of CanadaInfernoElectronic; PsychedelicWarp Records
earRumspringaElectronic; Alternative; Experimental; Indieear / A24 Music
KÁRYYNPHYSICS UNIVERSAL LOVE LANGUAGE (PULL)Electronic; Experimental; Alternative/IndieMute
Pepe DeluxéSuper Sound 25 (25th Anniversay Edition)Electronic; Experimental; Psychedelic; Hip-HopCatskills Records
RulesAs Soon As I Get HomeElectronic; DanceCounter
Sook-Yin Lee72RHRElectronic; Experimental; AlternativeHand Drawn Dracula
Greg MendezBeauty LandFolk; Indie; Singer/SongwriterDead Oceans
Kiki CavazosGoodbye BluesFolk; Americana; Singer/Songwriter; New OrleansJalopy Records
Leeroy StaggerPilgrimageFolk; Americana; Singer/SongwriterCordova Bay
Other LivesSheerar SessionsFolk; Rock; IndiePlay It Again Sam
WidemouthNo GasolineFolk; Alternative; Indie; Singer/SongwriterUrban Scandal Records
Allen ToussaintSongbook (Deluxe Edition)Jazz; R&B; SoulCraft Recordings
ChassolFunny How?Jazz; Experimental; Soul; Hip-HopLudi Magister / Creature
Eric DemuroSimulacraJazz; ElectronicBastard Jazz
Gustavo CortiñasThe Drum Also SingsJazz; Latin; WorldStudioMedia
High Step SocietyDepths AboveJazz; Big Band; ElectronicHigh Step Society
LabrinthCOSMIC OPERA ACT IIR&B; Electronic; Gospel; Soul; Experimental; PopSony / Columbia
Phoenix JamesTeethe (Instrumentals)R&B; Alternative; IndiePlus 1
Phoenix JamesTeethe [EP]R&B; Alternative; IndiePlus 1
All Them WitchesHouse Of MirrorsRock; Alternative; PsychedelicBMG
American FootballAmerican Football (LP4)Rock; Alternative; EmoPolyvinyl
The Bug ClubEvery Single MuscleRock; Alternative; Indie; PunkSub Pop Records
Deer TickCoin-O-MaticRock; Alternative; Americana; IndieATO
District FiveGLUTRock; Alternative/Indie; PsychedelicStone Pixels Records
feeble little horsebitknotRock; Alternative; IndieSaddle Creek
Francis of DeliriumRun, Run Pure BeautyRock; Indie; Alternative; Singer/SongwriterDalliance
GhinzuW.O.W.ARock; Alternative; Indie; PsychedelicPlay It Again Sam
Guided By VoicesCrawlspace of the PantheonRock; AlternativeGBV Inc.
IceageFor Love of Grace & the HereafterRock; Punk; AlternativeMexican Summer
Kurt VilePhiladelphia’s been good to meRock; IndieVerve
The Library Is On FireDegeneration ElegiesRock; Alternative; Indie; PsychedelicThe Library Is On Fire
Paul MccartneyThe Boys of Dungeon LaneRock; Singer/SongwriterCapitol Records; MPL
Sam MorrowSouthern BoogieRock; Blues; Americana; RootsCopaco / Blue Elan
Tomorrow TomorrowDwellingRockApple Slices
Tory SilverIn Through the Front with LasersRock; Alternative; IndieMichi Tapes
villagerrrCarouselRock; IndieWinspear
Brian Jackson & Masters At WorkNow More Than EverSoul; R&B; Spoken Word; JazzBBE
Grey DeLisle & Les GreeneGrey & GreeneSoul; R&B; Americana; Country; RockHummin'bird Records
DIGITAL SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Martin Luke Browndream state (Radio Edit)Alternative/Indie; Pop; Singer/SongwriterBright Antenna
Mustard ServiceWho Knew Your BodyAlternative/Indie; Indie; PopMustard Service / Handwritten
Pearl & The OystersMandarin MoonAlternative/Indie; Psychedelic; Indie; PopStones Throw
Kind Hearted StrangersSweet Halle (feat. AJ Fullerton)Americana; Rock; FolkGitcha
Railroad EarthCameras (feat. Lindsay Lou)Americana; Folk; Bluegrass; JamRailroad Earth / Ineffable Records
Full CordHubris Came to Town (feat. Billy Strings)BluegrassFull Cord Records
The Po' Ramblin' BoysBottom Of A GlassBluegrassTurnberry Records
Cigarettes at SunsetAppalachian RaisedCountry; Americana; RockPossum Rock / Lost Highway
James Malcolm BandKnock on MarbleCountry; Americana; Singer/SongwriterSettle Down Productions
Kaitlin ButtsNever Really MineCountryRepublic
CarlitaPatchwork (feat. Paige Cavell)Electronic; Dance; HouseNinja Tune
CorneliusAeons (feat. Sean Lennon)Electronic; Alternative; RockEat Your Own Ears / Warner Japan
Sébastien TellierThrill of the Night (feat. Slayyyter & Nile Rodgers)Electronic; DanceBecause Music; Horizons Music
TOKiMONSTAJoy Without SoundElectronic; Dance; JazzYoung Art
Alex AmenCalifornia Blues (Radio Edit)Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Country; AmericanaCountry Worm / ATO
Alex DupreeNew MeaningFolk; Alternative; Singer/SongwriterScissor Tail
Bebe StockwellWhen You KnowFolk; Indie; Singer/SongwriterColumbia
HumbirdDaughter of EmpireFolk; Indie; Americana; Singer/SongwriterNettwerk
Izzy Oram BrownI BelieveFolk; Indie; Singer/SongwriterIzzy Oram Brown
Jensen McRaeOne More CowboyFolk; Singer/Songwriter; Indie; AlternativeDead Oceans
Mama's BrokeHeavenFolk; Americana; Singer/SongwriterMama's broke / Free Dirt
Mama's BrokeThe NamelessFolk; Americana; Singer/SongwriterMama's broke / Free Dirt
The Tallest Man On EarthColorsFolk; Alternative; Singer/SongwriterAnti-
ProfKia Boy [CLEAN]Hip-HopStophouse Music Group / Ineffable
Bedouin SoundclashBang-A-Lang (feat. Collie Buddz)Reggae; Roots; AlternativeRoot Fire Publishing / Ineffable Records
Bedouin SoundclashBang-A-Lang (feat. Collie Buddz) [Mixshow Edit]Reggae; Roots; AlternativeRoot Fire Publishing / Ineffable Records
Dre IslandRoses (feat. Iotosh)Reggae; RootsDre Island / Ineffable Records
The ExpendablesStay Now (feat. Eric Rachmany) [Dub Mix]ReggaeThe Expendables / Ineffable Records
Johnny CosmicSilver LiningReggae; RootsJohnny Cosmic / Ineffable Records
KA$EShine (feat. Loud City)Reggae; RootsKA$E / Ineffable Records
KA$EShine (feat. Loud City) [Mixshow Edit]ReggaeKA$E / Ineffable Records
Seven SunsCotton Candy (feat. Fia)Reggae; RootsSeven Suns / Ineffable Records
Seven SunsSummer Salt (feat. Tribal Seeds)Reggae; RootsSeven Suns / Ineffable Records
Seven SunsSummer Salt (feat. Tribal Seeds) [Intro Edit]Reggae; RootsSeven Suns / Ineffable Records
TropidelicNo FearReggae; RockTropidelic / Ineffable Records
TropidelicNo Fear (Mixshow Edit)ReggaeTropidelic / Ineffable Records
Atta BoyFull CloudRock; Alternative; IndieAtta Boy / Diamond City / Many Hats
CASTLEBEATStay With MeRock; Indie; AlternativeSpirit Goth Records
Dari BayChevy [CLEAN]Rock; Alternative; IndieDouble Double Whammy
John RobertDid It Just BecauseRock; Indie; Singer/SongwriterDon't Give Them Four Inc.
Little StrangerMy Own ParadeRock; Reggae; AlternativeLittle Stranger / Ineffable Records
Little StrangerMy Own Parade (Intro Edit)Rock; Reggae; AlternativeLittle Stranger / Ineffable Records
Simen MitlidIt's OkayRock; Alternative; Singer/Songwriter; IndieKoke Plate
Wreckless StrangersLost AgainRockNeanderthal
Beth OrtonWaiting (Radio Edit)Singer/Songwriter; Alternative; IndiePartisan
Jordan PattersonJust My FriendSinger/Songwriter; IndieSecretly Canadian
Baby RoseBut, NvmSoul; R&B; AlternativeSecretly Canadian
SoulAny Old FoolSoul; R&BDaptone
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo