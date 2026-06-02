New Releases: June 1, 2026

DIGITAL ALBUMS

ARTIST TITLE GENRE LABEL

Carly Hann Alone [EP] Alternative/Indie; Indie Dirty Hit

girlpuppy Sweetness (Deluxe) Alternative/Indie; Indie; Singer/Songwriter Captured Tracks

Gigi Masin Movement Ambient; Electronic Sacred Bones Records

Alexis Harte Thirsty Americana; Folk; Rock; Singer/Songwriter Alexis Harte

Joe Pernice Sunny, I Was Wrong Americana; Folk; Singer/Songwriter New West Records, LLC

Renée Fleming With Béla Fleck The Fiddle and the Drum Bluegrass; Folk; Americana Thirty Tigers

Veranda Veranda Bluegrass Veranda Musique INC

Harrell Davenport Young Rell Blues RellTone

John Primer and Friends Tribute to Theresa's Lounge Blues Blues House Productions

Bill Kirchen Cat Out of the Bag Country; Rock; Americana; Singer/Songwriter Last Music Company

The Deslondes Don’t Let It Die: Vol. 1 Country; Americana; R&B New West Records

Erik Rabasca New Scrolls Country; Folk; Americana; Singer/Songwriter Highest Frequency

Joshua Ray Walker Ain’t Dead Yet Country; Americana; Singer/Songwriter Thirty Tigers; East Dallas Records

Whitney Rose The Tennessee Polaroids Country; Americana; Singer/Songwriter MCG Recordings

Willie Nelson Dream Chaser Country; Americana; Singer/Songwriter Sony Music Entertainment

Boards of Canada Inferno Electronic; Psychedelic Warp Records

ear Rumspringa Electronic; Alternative; Experimental; Indie ear / A24 Music

KÁRYYN PHYSICS UNIVERSAL LOVE LANGUAGE (PULL) Electronic; Experimental; Alternative/Indie Mute

Pepe Deluxé Super Sound 25 (25th Anniversay Edition) Electronic; Experimental; Psychedelic; Hip-Hop Catskills Records

Rules As Soon As I Get Home Electronic; Dance Counter

Sook-Yin Lee 72RHR Electronic; Experimental; Alternative Hand Drawn Dracula

Greg Mendez Beauty Land Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter Dead Oceans

Kiki Cavazos Goodbye Blues Folk; Americana; Singer/Songwriter; New Orleans Jalopy Records

Leeroy Stagger Pilgrimage Folk; Americana; Singer/Songwriter Cordova Bay

Other Lives Sheerar Sessions Folk; Rock; Indie Play It Again Sam

Widemouth No Gasoline Folk; Alternative; Indie; Singer/Songwriter Urban Scandal Records

Allen Toussaint Songbook (Deluxe Edition) Jazz; R&B; Soul Craft Recordings

Chassol Funny How? Jazz; Experimental; Soul; Hip-Hop Ludi Magister / Creature

Eric Demuro Simulacra Jazz; Electronic Bastard Jazz

Gustavo Cortiñas The Drum Also Sings Jazz; Latin; World StudioMedia

High Step Society Depths Above Jazz; Big Band; Electronic High Step Society

Labrinth COSMIC OPERA ACT II R&B; Electronic; Gospel; Soul; Experimental; Pop Sony / Columbia

Phoenix James Teethe (Instrumentals) R&B; Alternative; Indie Plus 1

Phoenix James Teethe [EP] R&B; Alternative; Indie Plus 1

All Them Witches House Of Mirrors Rock; Alternative; Psychedelic BMG

American Football American Football (LP4) Rock; Alternative; Emo Polyvinyl

The Bug Club Every Single Muscle Rock; Alternative; Indie; Punk Sub Pop Records

Deer Tick Coin-O-Matic Rock; Alternative; Americana; Indie ATO

District Five GLUT Rock; Alternative/Indie; Psychedelic Stone Pixels Records

feeble little horse bitknot Rock; Alternative; Indie Saddle Creek

Francis of Delirium Run, Run Pure Beauty Rock; Indie; Alternative; Singer/Songwriter Dalliance

Ghinzu W.O.W.A Rock; Alternative; Indie; Psychedelic Play It Again Sam

Guided By Voices Crawlspace of the Pantheon Rock; Alternative GBV Inc.

Iceage For Love of Grace & the Hereafter Rock; Punk; Alternative Mexican Summer

Kurt Vile Philadelphia’s been good to me Rock; Indie Verve

The Library Is On Fire Degeneration Elegies Rock; Alternative; Indie; Psychedelic The Library Is On Fire

Paul Mccartney The Boys of Dungeon Lane Rock; Singer/Songwriter Capitol Records; MPL

Sam Morrow Southern Boogie Rock; Blues; Americana; Roots Copaco / Blue Elan

Tomorrow Tomorrow Dwelling Rock Apple Slices

Tory Silver In Through the Front with Lasers Rock; Alternative; Indie Michi Tapes

villagerrr Carousel Rock; Indie Winspear

Brian Jackson & Masters At Work Now More Than Ever Soul; R&B; Spoken Word; Jazz BBE