Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
NEWS

What should you do if you lose your vaccination card?

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published February 14, 2022 at 9:08 AM MST
CDPHE

Once you are vaccinated against COVID, what happens if you lose your vaccine card? For KVNF, Laura Palmisano reports on how Colorado residents can access a variety of options for proving vaccination status.

NEWS COVID-19COVID Vaccinationsvaccinescdphepublic health
Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
See stories by Laura Palmisano
