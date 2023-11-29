Ute Indian Museum lays at heart of Ute territory

November is Native American Heritage month. In honor of that, events took place in communities around the state and region.

The Ute Indian Museum in Montrose held a series of events throughout the month to raise awareness about the history of the Ute in this region. The museum sits at the heart of traditional Ute territory. It was originally built in 1956 and it's listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

KVNF's Cassie Knust recently sat down with CJ Brafford, the museum's director and carekeeper, to learn more about its history.