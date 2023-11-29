© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Ute Indian Museum lays at heart of Ute territory

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Cassie Knust
Published November 29, 2023 at 7:53 AM MST
The grounds of the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose. The museum is located at 17253 Chipeta Rd.
Cassie Knust
KVNF
The grounds of the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose. The museum is located at 17253 Chipeta Rd.

November is Native American Heritage month. In honor of that, events took place in communities around the state and region.

The Ute Indian Museum in Montrose held a series of events throughout the month to raise awareness about the history of the Ute in this region. The museum sits at the heart of traditional Ute territory. It was originally built in 1956 and it's listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

KVNF's Cassie Knust recently sat down with CJ Brafford, the museum's director and carekeeper, to learn more about its history.
Cassie Knust
