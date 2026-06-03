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MCSD Superintendent Dr. Carrie Stevenson placed on leave — and files a grievance against the board

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Audrey McCabe,
Brody Wilson
Published June 3, 2026 at 12:17 AM MDT
Montrose County School District Board during a special session called on Tuesday June 2nd.
Audrey McCabe
Montrose City Council Meeting on May 19, 2026

The Montrose County School District Board of Education voted at a special meeting Tuesday night to place Superintendent Dr. Carrie Stephenson on paid, non-disciplinary leave.

The decision is tied to an ongoing third-party investigation into former Olathe Elementary School principal Jennifer Hesse. The specific allegations against Hesse have not been made public.

The board had previously considered placing Stephenson on leave. That motion failed. Tuesday's special meeting, publicly noticed just one day before, was called specifically to reconsider the question.

During the meeting, it emerged that several Olathe Elementary employees accused Stephenson of intimidating them at a recent meeting, alleging she made them feel they could not speak freely about the Hesse investigation. Stephenson pushed back firmly.

"Now tonight, the board is considering another serious employment action based on an allegation I deny without my having been asked for my account before this special meeting was called," she said.

Stephenson then turned the tables, announcing she was filing a formal grievance against the board itself. She alleged governance violations, problems with her superintendent evaluation process, and retaliation — and pointed specifically at board president Balleck.

"At the center of this grievance is a continuing pattern in which individual board members, particularly President Balleck, have acted outside the authority of the board as a body," Stephenson said.

Board member Tiffany Vincent spoke in favor of placing Stephenson on leave, framing it as a protective measure.

"This is just a way to keep everybody isolated so that there's not more being piled on," Vincent said.

The board discussed at length how district operations would continue during Stephenson's absence. The board ultimately voted to have Dr. Jessica Kalb, the district's Executive Director of Academic Services, take over Stephenson's responsibilities. Kalb said she would accept the role pending certain conditions.

The board's law firm, Miller Farmer Carlson Law, also came up. KVNF previously reported that firm founder Brad Miller told an education conference that conservative school boards should secure superintendents aligned with their agenda.

"They needed to make sure that they had engaged a superintendent that's aligned with them," Miller said at that conference.

Stephenson's paid leave begins June 3rd. The board may still contact her for certain tasks during that time.

KVNF will continue covering this story.
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News & Public Affairs Montrose School BoardMontrose School Board
Audrey McCabe
Audrey McCabe is KVNF’s Regional Newscast Host and Producer. Based in Montrose, she has a love for journalism and community, and a specific interest in misinformation in our society.
See stories by Audrey McCabe
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson