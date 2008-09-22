© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
'30 Rock' and 'Mad Men' Win Top Emmys

Published September 22, 2008 at 4:00 AM MDT
The 60th Primetime Emmy Awards were held Sunday night in Los Angeles. It was a big night for basic cable: The drama awards were dominated by cable shows (and HBO specials), and the broadcast networks didn't win any big drama awards.

Glenn Close won for best actress in a drama series; Bryan Cranston of AMC's Breaking Bad won for best actor in a drama.

And AMC's Mad Men and NBC's 30 Rock were both big winners.

Corrected: September 22, 2008 at 11:38 AM MDT
Some versions of this story incorrectly referred to Heineken as a German beer. Heineken is produced in the Netherlands.
