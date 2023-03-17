© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BANNER_1-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help Re-Imagine Radio! Make your Spring Pledge Today
NPR News

Lance Reddick, star of 'John Wick' and 'The Wire,' dead at 60

By Ciera Crawford
Published March 17, 2023 at 2:27 PM MDT
Actor Lance Reddick visits 'The IMDb Show' on June 19, 2019 in Studio City, California.
Rich Polk
/
Getty Images for IMDb
Actor Lance Reddick visits 'The IMDb Show' on June 19, 2019 in Studio City, California.

Lance Reddick, a long-time character actor best known for his roles on The Wire and the John Wick franchise, has died. He was 60.

He was found dead at his home in Los Angeles Friday morning, according to his rep Mia Hansen. Hansen said Reddick died from natural causes.

"Lance will be greatly missed," Hansen added.

Reddick's death comes as a shock to movie fans, as he was in the middle of a press tour for John Wick: Chapter 4, where he reprised his role as Charon. He did not attend the red carpet premiere of the film earlier this week.

Reddick started his acting career in the 90s, appearing in New York Undercover, The Nanny, Oz, Fringe and Bosch.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie and children Yvonne and Christopher.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Ciera Crawford
Ciera Crawford is a supervising producer at All Things Considered. She joined the show in October 2019 as the update producer who helps keep the show fresh for later feeds. Crawford previously worked at Westwood One News in Washington, D.C., where she worked as the overnight executive editor, and later as the morning drive assignment editor. There she wrote for anchors and hosts, assigned stories, pitched story ideas and edited copy, while producing special report coverage for big breaking stories such as the North Korea summits and the mass shootings in New Zealand and Las Vegas, as well as political stories including the 2018 midterms and 2016 presidential election. She is an alumna of Virginia State University. Outside the office, she enjoys sports (Go Celtics!), her four dogs and all things pop culture.