Latest on Ukraine: May Day's another war day as Russia strikes Ukrainian cities

What to watch

As much of the world marks the May 1 Workers' Day holiday, Ukraine tried to fend off a new barrage of Russian strikes in the 14-month-long war.

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization launches its Global Report on Food Crises on Wednesday. Last year it predicted the war in Ukraine would exacerbate already severe food insecurity in different countries.

Moscow is preparing for a military parade dress rehearsal for Russia's Victory Day celebration of defeating Nazi forces in 1945.

What happened last week

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in their first known contact since the Russian invasion last year. Zelenskyy appointed an ambassador to China. And China said it would send a special envoy to work toward a political settlement to the conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov went to New York to chair debates at the U.N. Security Council, over which Russia holds the rotating presidency. In attendance was Elizabeth Whelan, the sister of Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia.

Russian missiles struck an apartment building in Uman, central Ukraine, killing more than 20 people, including children.

Ukraine likely conducted drone attacks in Sevastopol, Crimea, including on Russia's Black Sea Fleet on April 24 and an oil storage facility on April 29, conflict analysts said.

A Ukrainian journalist was killed and Italian reporter injured in an apparent Russian sniper attack, their employer La Repubblica newspaper said.

The European Union provided $1.65 billion to Ukraine as part of an annual financial assistance package, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

President Biden and others at the White House Correspondents' Dinner called for Russia to release Evan Gershkovich, the U.S. citizen and Wall Street Journal reporter jailed in Russia.

In-depth

Missile and drone strikes across Ukraine claim more than 20 lives.

China's Xi calls Ukraine's Zelenskyy, after weeks of intensifying pressure to do so.

On Here & Now: Chinese President Xi Jinping calls Ukraine's Zelenskyy for first time since war started.

Ukrainian journalist's death leads to investigation and criticism.

Loved ones of soldiers who died in the war's longest battle pin their hopes on a promised counteroffensive.

On 1A: The organization behind Ukraine's efforts to rescue its children from Russia.

Earlier developments

