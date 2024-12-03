South Korea's president says he will lift his martial law declaration

Updated December 03, 2024 at 15:32 PM ET

In a humiliating defeat, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol announced early Wednesday morning that he had agreed to lift the controversial "emergency martial law" he'd declared hours earlier, on Tuesday night.

In a national TV address, the conservative president said he had withdrawn the military personnel dispatched to administer martial law. He also said he would lift martial law through a Cabinet meeting.

"I have immediately convened the Cabinet but as it is late in the evening, we have not been able to reach quorum. As soon as the Cabinet convenes, I will lift martial law," Yoon said.

The announcement that shook the nation

Late on Tuesday, Yoon declared an "emergency martial law" in a surprise TV address, and accused the opposition of paralyzing the government with anti-state activities. He said the move was needed to protect the country. Yoon accused the left-leaning opposition, without evidence, of being sympathetic with North Korea and vowed to "eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order."

The announcement shook the nation and immediately drew condemnation from opposition politicians. Two hours later, 190 of the country's 300 federal lawmakers gathered at the National Assembly. And all of those present voted to lift the martial law declaration. South Korea's constitution specifies the president should comply with the decision by a majority of the parliament.

Outside the National Assembly main gate, a large crowd cheered as news of the reversal spread. Some shouted: "Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol."

It was the first time a South Korean president had declared martial law since 1980. Under Yoon's declaration, all political activities would have been banned, and all media and publications would have come under strict state control.

U.S. expresses "grave concern"

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said Biden administration officials were following events closely and "with grave concern."

Anthony Wallace / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People gesture as they gather outside the National Assembly in Seoul on December 4, 2024, after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law.

"We stand by Korea in their time of uncertainty," he said. The U.S., he said, expected any political disputes to be resolved "peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law."

Yoon, a conservative former chief prosecutor, took office in 2022 and faces a parliament dominated by the liberal opposition Democratic Party. His martial law decision took place as his conservative-leaning People Power Party and the opposition have been locked in an impasse over next year's national budget.

