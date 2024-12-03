The 2024 popular vote margin is tight. And, the history of Oxford's word of the year

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

President Biden is facing criticism, even from some allies, for pardoning his son Hunter Biden. They say Biden is undermining his arguments that no one is above the law. The "full and unconditional" pardon for Hunter was given after the president said many times he would not do it. Biden is now the third president to pardon a relative.

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, pictured in Nantucket, Mass., on Friday. Days later Biden announced he had pardoned his son, who was awaiting sentencing in criminal cases related to tax evasion and gun charges.

🎧 Republicans have been quick to criticize Biden. House Speaker Mike Johnson has blamed him for damaging trust in the justice system , NPR's Asma Khalid tells Up First . Some Democrats are also frustrated and point out that Hunter was convicted by a jury of his peers. Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado denounced Biden's decision, telling Khalid that there's already a feeling in America that powerful people live by a different set of rules, and the pardon feeds into that. Bennet said he's worried about how this could embolden President-elect Donald Trump. Many have also defended Biden, and some have even insisted there's a double standard in how people are judging his versus Trump's morality.

, NPR's Asma Khalid tells . Some Democrats are also frustrated and point out that Hunter was convicted by a jury of his peers. Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado denounced Biden's decision, telling Khalid that there's already a feeling in America that powerful people live by a different set of rules, and the pardon feeds into that. Bennet said he's worried about how this could embolden President-elect Donald Trump. Many have also defended Biden, and some have even insisted there's a double standard in how people are judging his versus Trump's morality. ➡️ After his announcement, Biden headed overseas to Angola for what's expected to be his final foreign trip. Here's why he's making the visit.

For many, it may seem like the rapid rebel advancement into Syria came out of nowhere. But the rebel offensive is part of a series of events that have been brewing in the Middle East for more than a year. Rebels captured Aleppo, the country's second-largest city, and pushed south for several days toward the capital. Collectively, the conflicts in the Middle East have destabilized the wider region and helped reignite the civil war in Syria that had been in a stalemate for years.

🎧 NPR's Greg Myre says Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7 of last year and the ensuing show of support for Hamas from the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah are linked to what is happening now. Syria's President Bashar al-Assad tried to keep a low profile during these conflicts. The main rebel force, HTS, a group once linked to al-Qaida, saw Syria's allies weakened and distracted and launched an offensive against the Syrian government troops. HTS isn't claiming territory like it was in the past few days and could become stretched too thin if Syrian forces can regroup to counterattack.

The margin for the popular vote in this year's presidential election is the second-closest since 1968, and it's still tightening. With 96% of the vote in, Trump has 49.97% and Vice President Harris has 48.36%, according to the Associated Press. These results show that Trump doesn't exactly have the "unprecedented and powerful mandate" he claimed on election night. The margin shows how closely divided the country is politically and that any shift to the right is marginal. Here's what these results mean, plus a graphic that breaks down the popular vote throughout the years.

Today's listen

Art by Tina Touli /

NPR Music has released its list of the 50 best albums of the year. It's peppered with some of the industry's biggest stars as well as some wildly inventive newcomers, underground favorites and elders making vital statements. The genres on the list cover a mix of hip-hop, classical, Afrobeats, pop and more. Morning Edition host A Martínez spoke with NPR Music critic Ann Powers about the team's decision process, albums on the list she enjoys and an album she wrote about.

🎧 Hear snippets of music from the albums selected and listen to what she had to say about the list. Read about and stream the full list of albums here.

Life advice

Claire Harbage/NPR; Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Left: Halima Ali Adam, A chadian woman lives near Farchana, sits with her baby, Iqbal Abubakr Yaqub, who is 15 months old, at the malnutrition clinic. They've been there for 13 days and seen little improvement in the baby's condition. Right: A person walks through a flooded road after Hurricane Helene hit the area as it passed offshore on September 27, 2024 in Crystal River, Florida. Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend with winds up to 140 mph and storm surges.

Giving Tuesday is a global call for generosity inspired by Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Thousands of charities are asking for donations. This year, the world's array of disasters has added to the humanitarian needs. If you want to donate to a charity, here's how to make sure your donation counts, according to experts in humanitarian aid.

💰 Never give to a brand-new charity without a track record. Sources like BBBWise and Charity Navigator can help you check for its track record.

Sources like BBBWise and Charity Navigator can help you check for its track record. 💰 You should receive a receipt for your donation for tax purposes. If you don't, something is amiss.

for your donation for tax purposes. If you don't, something is amiss. 💰 Giving cash instead of items allows organizations the flexibility to support what is needed at all stages of a crisis.

Check out the full list of guidelines for giving.

3 things to know before you go

Cara Anna / AP / AP A snowplow on rounds in Lowville, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. The region is cleaning up after feet of snow.

Officials are warning of travel impacts and dangerous conditions as heavy snowfall continues to bury portions of the Northeast and upper Midwest this week. "Brain rot" is the Oxford University Press's word or phrase of 2024. Influential philosopher Henry David Thoreau, born more than 200 years ago, is credited for the term. Three years ago, Clarice, who was 14, was admitted to the hospital during a mental crisis. After nearly 12 hours of questioning, two EMTs became her unsung heroes because they did not talk to her about what happened but instead provided her with a bit of light during her ambulance ride.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2024 NPR