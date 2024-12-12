FBI Director to resign. And, UHC CEO killing brings attention to U.S. life expectancy

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced yesterday that he will resign at the end of the Biden administration in January. The decision came after President-elect Donald Trump announced he wanted loyalist Kash Patel to replace Wray. Trump appointed Wray to the role in 2017 during his first term in office. Wray is exiting before his 10-year term ends.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during an Election Threats Task Force meeting at the Justice Department in September 2024.

🎧 Wray said stepping down is the right thing to do for the FBI and will help avoid dragging it deeper into the fray, NPR's Ryan Lucas tells Up First. Wray emphasized that the work the FBI is doing is critical and that won't change. Trump was happy with the announcement, saying Wray's departure would mark the end of the weaponization of the justice system. Lucas says Wray defended the FBI's independence and tried to keep it out of political fights on Capitol Hill, but it was impossible with its investigations over the past several years. The bureau has investigated Hunter Biden, the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

A handwritten note found on murder suspect Luigi Mangione has turned attention to the U.S life expectancy. Initially, the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson sparked social media posts about the health insurance industry. The note, which the Associated Press obtained a copy of, talked about the disconnect between the expensive U.S. health care system and low life expectancy in the country.

🎧 The CDC's latest calculations put America's life expectancy at 77 ½ years, which is on par with countries like Ecuador and Croatia, NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin says. Dr. Steven Woolf of Virginia Commonwealth University says research shows that about 10% to 20% of health outcomes are related to health care. Poor diet, physical inactivity, child poverty, public policies and gun violence also play a role. Drug overdoses account for many deaths among young people and are one factor that has driven the U.S. life expectancy down compared to countries without an opioid epidemic.

Top Democratic National Committee members will meet in Washington over the next two days to discuss rules for picking new leadership and reflect on this year. The Democratic Party lost control of the White House and Senate and failed to retake control of the House during the recent election cycle. Now, the next chair of the DNC will have a lot of work ahead of them.

🎧 The Democratic Party has faded in relevance and strategy over the last few election cycles, making way for super PACs to take the lead in highly specific swing states, according to NPR's Stephen Fowler. Fowler says there's growing acknowledgement that the DNC needs to focus more on year-round organizing, recruitment and fundraising. He adds they also need to help state parties -- especially in Republican-led states -- with these efforts. There's a feeling among party leaders that the next DNC chair needs to be someone with experience leading that type of always-on campaigning style. Two leading candidates are Ken Martin of Minnesota and Ben Wikler of Wisconsin.

Sandro Rizzi / AP / AP Italian pop singer Mina in 1961, Cremona, Italy.

Mina is one of the bestselling Italian musical artists of all time. At age 84, she just dropped a new album. She might not be a household name in the U.S., but like Barbra Streisand, she has sold more than 150 million records worldwide. Unlike Streisand, Mina hasn't performed publicly since 1978 and doesn't give media interviews. With the relative secrecy around her work, it can be hard to know how she keeps her immense vocal power going with age. Listen to snippets of Mina's music and hear from experts on why she sounds good.

Amanda Lopez / Dashboard Altar. San Francisco, CA. 2019

Our Lady of Guadalupe is a significant religious figure showcasing hope and protection for Latinos in the U.S. and abroad. But for photographer Amanda Lopez, she's more of a powerful emblem of home. Lopez attended a church named Our Lady of Guadalupe growing up and was surrounded by Guadalupe's image. Her family's Catholic views initially shaped her own. But while working on her yearslong project Guadalupe, she began questioning her thoughts about what makes a good woman. She initially thought it meant you had to be humble, respectful and go with the status quo, but then felt uncomfortable with that idea.

📷 See photos of how Lopez deconstructed her beliefs and began to visualize those conflicting thoughts through photography.

Mahmoud Khaled / Getty Images / Getty Images People celebrated in Jeddah as Saudi Arabia was announced Wednesday as the host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2034. The country made the only bid for the tournament, making yesterday's announcement a formality. Bill Belichick has been announced as the new football coach for UNC-Chapel Hill. His resume includes leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins. He has never coached college football. (via WUNC) Ryan Borgwardt appeared in court yesterday after disappearing while on a kayaking trip in Wisconsin in August. An investigation revealed he attempted to fake his death and flee to Europe.

