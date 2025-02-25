Top Ukrainian official says Kyiv will refuse any 'bad' peace deal

Three years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its European allies are sharply split over the war. The divide came into sharp focus Monday, when the U.S. joined Russia and nations like North Korea and Iran in voting against a resolution at the U.N. General Assembly urging Moscow to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. At the U.N. Security Council, the U.S. scored approval for a resolution that called for an immediate end to the conflict without holding Russia responsible or mentioning its invasion.

France and Britain's leaders are meeting with President Trump in Washington this week while European nations pledge increased aid and military support for Ukraine. But it remains unclear whether Europe's support will suffice in the face of U.S. support rapidly shifting away from Ukraine and toward Russia.

Ihor Brusylo, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, called Trump "a peacemaker and a dealmaker," while expressing hope that Washington would keep providing aid to his country.

The senior Ukrainian official also suggested that a potential U.S.-Ukraine agreement on mineral resources could bolster economic partnerships.

This interview was edited for length and clarity

Interview highlights

Steve Inskeep: Some U.S. foreign policy observers listening to the president and others in the administration talk as if the United States has switched sides in the war. Do you see it that way?

Ihor Brusylo: Well, I wouldn't put it that way now. Maybe negotiations have started with the Russian side, and the Americans want to see to what extent Russia is ready to go in this negotiation, so to say, to monitor the situation and test the grounds. But we don't believe that the United States shifted their position. No, we believe that the United States is a leader in the world, and it will remain so. At least, the backstop of the U.S. will be available to the European continent.

Steve Inskeep: I suppose if you're correct that the United States is simply going as far as it can to see if Russia is serious about making peace. Either way it works out could be beneficial for Ukraine. Either there is an actual peace deal or it is proven that Russia is not really interested in peace. Is that how you see it?

Brusylo: Well, yes, I don't think that Russia is really interested in this peace. We have had relations before with our so-called neighbor.

Inskeep: Is Ukraine serious about peace on any realistic terms?

Brusylo: We can go forward with the exchange of prisoners of war. That would show the determination of each party to accept the peace deal.

Inskeep: Have you reached the point of thinking that a peace, however temporary, will not involve Ukraine reclaiming 100% of its territory from before 2014?

Brusylo: That's where the negotiation will start. We have to recuperate our land that was grabbed illegally. This is the issue of negotiations.

Inskeep: In thinking about this situation and thinking about some statements that American officials have said, I began thinking about conflicts in other places. The conflict between India and Pakistan over Kashmir comes to mind, where neither side has formally recognized the other's claim to territory, but there is a place where the battle lines have stopped, and maybe not always, but most of the time it's quiet there. Is that where we might be headed here for Ukraine?

Brusylo: Well, it's not the best option for us, of course. But again, the talks will bring up some issues that have to be debated by the parties. What I can say is that we, now, are not ready to accept any territorial concessions whatsoever. We have no other option but to say no to a bad peace deal.

Inskeep: Even if it means you would lose the support of the United States in this hypothetical situation?

Brusylo: Well, I wouldn't like to even think about that, because President Trump is a peacemaker and a dealmaker. I wouldn't think that President Trump would abandon this situation to Russia and leave Ukraine face to face with Russia unaided.

Inskeep: How does the proposed agreement between the United States and Ukraine over mining its minerals fit in here?

Brusylo: Actually, it will mean the economic partnership between two countries, probably to see if a common fund can be established, to be filled with money that will come from exploration and extraction of rare earth, or critical, minerals. And it means that security guarantees should come hand in hand with the American economic presence in Ukraine.

Inskeep: I am also thinking about the German elections this past weekend. The likely new chancellor, gave a televised statement over the weekend, in which he said, looking at the statements of President Trump and the people around him, it's clear that these Americans, as he put it, are not that interested in the future of Europe, and Europe needs to move toward greater independence from the United States. If he's right, what does that mean for Ukraine?

Brusylo: What I can say is that Europe should be strong in any case. That's why it's important for President Zelenskyy to meet President Trump, to talk directly about the developments, as it is the case now with the Americans talking to Russians. It will take some time but I believe that Europe and the United States, including Ukraine, will see eye to eye. And I don't think that any of the continents will abandon the values that they cherish and that allows people to live a free and dignified life.

Olivia Hampton edited the radio and digital version of this interview, and Majd Al-Waheidi produced it for the web.

Copyright 2025 NPR