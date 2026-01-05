© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
Sen. Mark Kelly fires back after Hegseth threatens his rank and retirement pay

By Quil Lawrence
Published January 5, 2026 at 10:10 AM MST
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., speaks at a news conference in the Capitol on Dec. 1, 2025, in Washington, DC. Kelly held the event to address what he described as intimidating actions by President Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, following a video in which Kelly and several lawmakers urged U.S. troops to refuse "illegal orders."
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., speaks at a news conference in the Capitol on Dec. 1, 2025, in Washington, DC. Kelly held the event to address what he described as intimidating actions by President Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, following a video in which Kelly and several lawmakers urged U.S. troops to refuse "illegal orders."

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is taking administrative action against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly after Kelly criticized President Trump.

Sen. Kelly served 25 years as a Navy pilot and retired with full military benefits. That status makes him subject to the military code of justice. Hegseth claims that Kelly's statements, including a message telling troops not to follow illegal orders, amount to sedition.

Hegseth said on social media that he's initiated a formal 45 day process to reduce Kelly's rank and retirement pay.

Sen. Kelly replied in a statement that he earned his rank in combat and as an astronaut, and that Hegseth and the Trump administration are trying to stifle free speech and dissent among retired military officers. Kelly called it outrageous and un-American.

Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
