Vietnam Veterans sue to block proposed 'Independence Arch' near Arlington National Cemetery

A group of Vietnam War veterans and a retired architectural historian have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block construction of a proposed monument near Arlington National Cemetery.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, challenges President Trump's plans for "Independence Arch," a 250-foot structure proposed for Memorial Circle.

The plaintiffs, represented by Public Citizen Litigation Group, call the proposed plan a "vanity project" that would disrupt one of Washington's most symbolically charged sightlines between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington House, a view designed to evoke national unity after the Civil War.

Vietnam veterans Michael Lemmon, Shaun Byrnes and Jon Gundersen believe the structure would "dishonor their military and foreign service" by intruding on a solemn view they visit regularly, according to the complaint.

The arch could also "pose a hazard to air travel at nearby Reagan National Airport," the plaintiffs argue. At 250 feet, the proposed arch would stand more than twice the height of the Lincoln Memorial and sit directly on the ceremonial axis that anchors the capital's monumental core.

The lawsuit names Trump, senior White House officials and the National Park Service (NPS) as defendants. It alleges the plan violates multiple federal laws, including the Commemorative Works Act, the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Historic Preservation Act.

NPR reached out to the White House and NPS for comment about the lawsuit but have not received a response.

Administration officials have framed the proposal as part of a broader effort to commemorate the country's 250th anniversary with new monuments and public works projects highlighting American history and military service.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement to The Washington Post the arch "will enhance the visitor experience at Arlington National Cemetery for veterans, the families of the fallen, and all Americans alike, serving as a visual reminder of the noble sacrifices borne by so many American heroes throughout our 250-year history."

Ingle also said Trump "will continue to honor our veterans and give the greatest Nation on earth America the glory it deserves."

The plaintiffs also argue that approval has not been granted and that required environmental and historic preservation reviews have not been completed. Under the Commemorative Works Act, memorials built on federal land in Washington generally require authorization from Congress.

Legal opposition to the project follows a separate lawsuit by the National Trust for Historic Preservation over plans for a privately funded ballroom in place of the White House East Wing.

