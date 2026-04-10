High-stakes Iran talks begin, but key players are missing

Vice President JD Vance is heading to Pakistan for high-stakes talks with Iran, even as the ceasefire is looking shaky and Israeli airstrikes are still hitting Lebanon.

The U.S. and Iran are still far apart on the big issues — from uranium enrichment to regional security — and there’s real confusion about what’s actually on the table.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with former deputy national security advisor Jon Finer about what to expect.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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