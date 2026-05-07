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AGRICULTURE
As the Worm Turns

As the Worm Turns - April 29, 2026

Published April 29, 2026 at 10:52 AM MDT
Spring background with red flowers and sunlight
rawpixel.com / Karolina / Kaboompics
Spring background with red flowers and sunlight

Host Jill Spears, master gardener, Lance Swigart and Lulu Volkhausen are joined by special guest Laura Parker from High Desert Seed, a Small Colorado based company using regenerative practices to grow and provide drought-tolerant seed adapted to high elevation and desert bioregions. For more information on High Desert Seed visit their website at https://highdesertseed.com/

You can email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.

As the Worm Turns