As the Worm Turns - April 29, 2026

Host Jill Spears, master gardener, Lance Swigart and Lulu Volkhausen are joined by special guest Laura Parker from High Desert Seed, a Small Colorado based company using regenerative practices to grow and provide drought-tolerant seed adapted to high elevation and desert bioregions. For more information on High Desert Seed visit their website at https://highdesertseed.com/

You can email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.