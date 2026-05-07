As the Worm Turns - May 06, 2026

Host Jill Spears, master gardener, Lance Swigart are joined by Don Lereaux from Zephyros Farm and Garden. Zephyros Farm and Garden has been serving the western slope of Colorado with certified organic flowers, vegetables, and nursery starts for 21 years. They talk about flowers, seed saving, intentional growing and much more.

You can find more information about Zephyros here: https://www.zephyrosfarmandgarden.com/

You can email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.