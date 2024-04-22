Growing Home: Planting Depth
Cornell University researchers found that planting depth is a major factor in the performance of bare-root flowering perennials. The crown is where the roots of the plant meet the trunk of the plant. They found that planting perennial crowns slightly above the soil surface resulted in better growth and performance. Crowns planted below the soil surface had less vigor and survivability. Bare root trees benefit when the crown is slightly above the soil surface. Always mulch around these plants.