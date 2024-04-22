© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: Planting Depth

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 22, 2024 at 2:29 PM MDT

Cornell University researchers found that planting depth is a major factor in the performance of bare-root flowering perennials. The crown is where the roots of the plant meet the trunk of the plant. They found that planting perennial crowns slightly above the soil surface resulted in better growth and performance. Crowns planted below the soil surface had less vigor and survivability. Bare root trees benefit when the crown is slightly above the soil surface. Always mulch around these plants.

