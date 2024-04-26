© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home: Transplants

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Not all garden plants need to come from transplants. Flower seeds that can be planted directly in the soil include bachelor’s button, calendula, cosmos, marigolds, morning glory, nasturtium, poppies, sweet alyssum and zinnias. When the soil warms to 60 degrees, you can also directly sow squash, cucumber, corn, beans and more. Sow seeds twice as deep as they are wide. Keep them moist until they germinate. Mark the location where you planted seeds to help you discern weeds from the new plants.

