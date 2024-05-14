Growing Home: Mowing Your Lawn

If you have a lawn, you can reduce your mowing time by letting your grass clippings drop rather than taking time to collect, compost or dispose the clippings. Leaving clippings increases the lawn’s ability to hold water and it will need less fertilizer. Also, consider a minor redesign of your turf by replacing sharp corners with long rounded or serpentine curves. This saves time as it eliminates the effort to back-up the mower in the sharp corners. Besides, the curves are more visually appealing.

