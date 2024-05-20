Growing Home: Dwarf and semi-dwarf fruit trees

Dwarf and semi-dwarf fruit trees are the best for home gardeners. Dwarf trees are 8-10 feet tall, and easy to prune and harvest and their fruit is full sized. Semi-dwarf fruit trees are 12-15 feet tall and wide, so you might need a ladder to prune and harvest the tree’s top. Semi-dwarf fruit trees produce slightly more fruit than dwarf trees. Standard sized fruit trees reach up to 30’ or more, are harder to prune and harvest. They can take up to 15 years for your first yields. While dwarfs and semi-dwarfs start producing fruit between 3 to 6 years after planting.

