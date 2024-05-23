© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are aware of the interference of in our 88.9 signal in Ridgway. We are working on the issue. Thanks for your patience.
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home: Eggs

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Do you ever see blood spots in your raw egg? There is no need to worry about them as they are safe to eat and can be found in both store-bought and farm-fresh eggs. They are typically found in egg whites. You can scrape the spot off and discard it if you prefer. It is a myth that it is an indication of a fertilized egg. It is the result of a tiny blood vessel rupture in the chicken’s reproductive tract during the egg formation process. Blood spots are more common in brown eggs, and more common in organically raised eggs. They are also more common in very young and very old layers.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb