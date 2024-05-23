Growing Home: Eggs

Do you ever see blood spots in your raw egg? There is no need to worry about them as they are safe to eat and can be found in both store-bought and farm-fresh eggs. They are typically found in egg whites. You can scrape the spot off and discard it if you prefer. It is a myth that it is an indication of a fertilized egg. It is the result of a tiny blood vessel rupture in the chicken’s reproductive tract during the egg formation process. Blood spots are more common in brown eggs, and more common in organically raised eggs. They are also more common in very young and very old layers.

