Growing Home: West Nile

Mosquito born West Nile disease is a serious disease that can be prevented. Small wearable devices are available that are reputed to repel mosquitoes. But according to Whitney Cranshaw, Professor Emeritus in Entomology at Colorado State University, these are not effective. Studies show that wearable, sound emitting, electronic and even wrist band mosquito repellants do not effectively prevent biting mosquitoes. DEET based skin repellents work but are oily and smell bad. A new effective, safe repellent known as picaridin is odorless and not oily.