© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are aware of the interference of in our 88.9 signal in Ridgway. We are working on the issue. Thanks for your patience.
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home: Plant Damage

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 28, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

If you have plant damage, but don’t see any bugs or other critters, the offender may well have already left the plant in search of greener pastures. It may also be hiding or doing damage at night. Before you try to control it with a pesticide, organic or not, always try to get a positive identification of who is causing the problem. Look on the undersides of leaves, or in the mulch, grab a flashlight to look at night. Be sure what you eliminate is not a beneficial insect that feeds on the harmful ones. Save time and money determining exactly what you are trying to control.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb