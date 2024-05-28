Growing Home: Plant Damage

If you have plant damage, but don’t see any bugs or other critters, the offender may well have already left the plant in search of greener pastures. It may also be hiding or doing damage at night. Before you try to control it with a pesticide, organic or not, always try to get a positive identification of who is causing the problem. Look on the undersides of leaves, or in the mulch, grab a flashlight to look at night. Be sure what you eliminate is not a beneficial insect that feeds on the harmful ones. Save time and money determining exactly what you are trying to control.