Growing Home: Leaf-cutter Ants

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 29, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Humans are not the only gardeners on the planet. Perhaps early human hunter-gatherers transitioned to agriculture twelve thousand years ago because of ants. Maybe the idea of gardening came from watching leaf-cutter ants who harvest pieces of leaves and carry them down into their underground colonies. Instead of eating the leaves, they chew them into a thick paste, and fertilize it with their feces. Then this paste sprouts an edible fungus providing them with their main food source.

