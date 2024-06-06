Growing Home: Chain Link Fence

Chain link and other wire fences don’t provide privacy. Nor do they add much aesthetic value to the landscape. One solution is to plant perennial vining plants at the base of your chain link fence. In a few years, it will be transformed into a living leafy wall that increases privacy and can even reduce the volume of nearby noises from neighbors and adjacent roads. Consider planting sweet table grapes, silver lace vine, blooming clematis, vining honeysuckles, or Virginia creeper.