Growing Home: The difference between butterflies and moths

What’s the difference between butterflies and moths? Butterflies are mostly out in the daytime while moths are mostly nocturnal. Butterflies have long, slim antennae that thicken at the end. Moth antennae are shorter and can be thick, thin, or even look like a feather. When at rest a moth usually stretches the wings out flat, often covering its body. Butterflies when at rest keep their wings straight up vertically. Moth pupae are known as cocoons and are covered in silk while butterflies create a hard-shelled chrysalis around their pupae.

