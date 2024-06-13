© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home: The difference between butterflies and moths

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published June 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

What’s the difference between butterflies and moths? Butterflies are mostly out in the daytime while moths are mostly nocturnal. Butterflies have long, slim antennae that thicken at the end. Moth antennae are shorter and can be thick, thin, or even look like a feather. When at rest a moth usually stretches the wings out flat, often covering its body. Butterflies when at rest keep their wings straight up vertically. Moth pupae are known as cocoons and are covered in silk while butterflies create a hard-shelled chrysalis around their pupae.

Johnathon Rhubarb
