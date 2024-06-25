Growing Home: Roses

Roses picked just prior to their petals unfurling provide the longest show in a vase bouquet. When roses are picked in this manner, they may last up to twice as long as the same rose that bloom on the plant. Cut flowers keep longer when cut in the morning. If your rose lacks fragrance, it is caused by genetics rather than growing technique. If you like fragrance, and who doesn’t, only purchase rose plants that are listed as having a strong fragrance. If you live at higher, colder altitudes, grow the hardier non-grafted roses listed as “on their own root.”