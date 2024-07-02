Growing Home: Woolly and Creeping Thyme

The herbs Woolly and Creeping Thyme are perennial ground covers. Both can be planted among steppingstones, pavers and in rock gardens. and tolerate light foot traffic. When stepped on they release an aromatic smell. Woolly Thyme has fuzzy gray-green leaves, while Creeping Thyme has lighter, greener foliage with smaller leaves than woolly thyme. Each produce rose to pink flowers that rise slightly above its foliage in late spring. Culinary Thyme, used for cooking, reaches 12 to 18 inches. Thyme grows best in full to part sun and needs weekly watering.