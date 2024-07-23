Growing Home: Irises

If your irises didn’t bloom much this year, they likely need to be thinned. You do this by digging and removing all the irises. Discard any soft or weak-looking rhizomes which is the underground fleshy tuber like part of the iris. Renew the soil with compost and replant so that the Irises are spaced about 8” apart. You will end up having more plants than you need. Compost or give away the surplus rhizomes. Horticulturists used to tell you to prune the sword-like leaves before replanting, but now we know it is better to not cut the leaves at all when you replant.