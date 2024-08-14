Growing Home: Dragonflies

After hatching, dragonflies live up to two years of life as wingless nymphs which live underwater breathing through gills. They feed on insects and small fish. As adults, dragonflies are the best pilots in the sky. They can hover, quickly speed up and do loops in the air. Dragonflies have excellent eyesight and can detect the slightest movement. Thus, dragonflies are adept at catching most any other flying prey. Because they eat numerous mosquitoes, flies and gnats, dragonflies are a good friend to humans. Dragonflies are also a great indication of good air quality, as they can’t withstand polluted air, so it is rare to see dragonflies in dense cities.

