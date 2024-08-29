Growing Home: Dehydrating produce

Dehydrating produce is a great preservation alternative to canning or freezing produce. Dehydrators run between $50 and up to $500 or more. Dehydrated produce is a simple way to preserve food free from concerns about botulism that plagues home canned food. They also require less storage space than canned or frozen foods. To prevent browning of dehydrated fruits, dip the fruit in a water solution containing powdered ascorbic acid (also known as vitamin C). There are also freeze/dry dehydrators, known for higher quality preservation. But these machines are considerably more expensive than conventional dehydrators.