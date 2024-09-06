Growing Home: Carolina Grasshopper

What is that grasshopper with butterfly wings? It is likely the Carolina grasshopper. Their coloring is light brownish tan or gray to help to camouflage them. They have large, sometimes colorful wings that flap dramatically in short flights, and people often confuse them with butterflies. Carolina Grasshoppers are found all over Colorado. They eat grass, weeds and of course our garden plants. They are primarily active during the day but may be attracted to artificial lighting. They live mostly on the ground and rarely climb or fly into trees. While they do crop damage, the Carolina grasshopper is not the most damaging among grasshoppers to growers.