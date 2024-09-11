Growing Home: Chum

A ‘chum’ is a small, shrubby fruit tree that is a cross between a plum and a cherry. Often, they are also crossed with Japanese plums for sweeter fruit. Many chums are hardy in our mountain valleys. Chums fruit trees barely reach 10’ in height but are known for their hardiness and ability to set fruit after only 3 to 4 years of growth. The fruits are usually between one to two inches in diameter. Look for varieties such as Nadia, Sprite or Convoy. They will do best if planted near other plums or cherries for pollination.