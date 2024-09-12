Growing Home: Frost

It is hard to predict frost in our mountain valley gardens. Sometimes one side of town can freeze, and the other side has no frost. To help you predict, know that if the day reached 75 degrees or above, frost chances are slim. More wind also means less frost as does heavy cloud cover. If the dew point is above 45 degrees, frost also is unlikely. Gardens on slopes or high ground have less frost than those in lower valleys where cold settles. Clear nights are ripe for frosts. A light frost occurs when the nighttime temperature drops to at or just below 32°F. A hard freeze is a period of at least four consecutive hours of air temperatures that are below 28°F. Many plants can survive a brief frost, but very few can survive a hard freeze.