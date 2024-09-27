Growing Home: Planting Bulbs in Fall

Fall is the time of year to plant spring blooming bulbs. Probably the most fragrant spring flowering bulb is the hyacinth whose flowers can fill a yard with fragrance. Plant hyacinth bulbs around 6 inches deep. They come in every color, but blue is the most common. Hyacinths should be handled with care as the sap and leaves contain oils that, when in contact with your skin, may cause a condition known as "hyacinth itch." It can cause inflammation and a rash. Therefore, always wear gloves when handling hyacinth bulbs and plants. If you do come in direct contact, wash well with soap and water.