Growing Home: Gourds

Gourds are often used for fall and thanksgiving home decorations because of their unusual skin coloring and patterns. There are some gourds that have other purposes. There is a gourd grown called “bird’s nest gourd,” which are turned into a functional bird’s nest. There is another gourd that is called the Ozark nest egg gourd. This gourd is the size and shape of an egg, and it has been used as a fake egg to encourage hens to start laying. And finally, there is the Tennessee dancing gourd or spinning gourd. It is used as a toy and spins much like a spinning top.

