Growing Home: Sweet Wormwood and Malaria

The malaria parasite is developing resistance to conventional drugs. The plant Sweet Wormwood was mentioned in an old Chinese text dating to 340 AD when it was used as a malaria treatment. Sweet wormwood was rediscovered in the 1970s by a Chinese scientist after reading the ancient texts. Indeed, it was found to cure people even with advanced stages of malaria. There have been concerns about partial resistance to Sweet Wormwood in certain regions. But researchers believe that by combining sweet wormwood with other compounds, they can overcome resistance.