We appreciate our houseplants more in winter. Unfortunately, there is a very tiny little black bug we often see flying around our houseplants and our noses in Winter. It is called the Fungus Gnat. You can do a few things to reduce or eliminate Fungus Gnats. First reduce watering, Gnats love an overwatered houseplant. Also remove debris from the soil’s surface, Nicotine kills Fungus Gnats, so try spreading a light amount of tobacco on the surface of the soil for 3 weeks. You can also trap the critters by setting a glass of wine near the suspected plant harboring the gnat. The gnats will be attracted to the smell of fermentation and take a fatal plunge.