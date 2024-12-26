Growing Home: Marigold Leaves & Flowers

Marigold leaves and flowers have a very distinctive aroma that some describe as earthy, sweet, spicy and tangy. But not all marigolds smell the same. There is a lacy leaved small-flowered marigold that is sold as “Gem” marigolds that have a very strong smell of citrus. The compact French marigolds have a traditional marigold scent are grown not only for ornamental reasons but have also been found to reduce soil nematode populations. Nematodes are almost microscopic soil worms that parasitize roots and can cause wilting, stunting and death. When French marigolds are interplanted in the vegetable garden, nematode populations are greatly reduced.