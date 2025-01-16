Growing Home: Lawn Mower

The lawn mower was invented by an English engineer who in 1832 based his prototype lawnmower on a bladed cutting reel found in cloth mills. Gas-powered lawnmowers first appeared in the 1890s. The first riding mower was developed around 110 years ago. After World War I, lawn mowers started to become popular among the masses. Now the lawnmowers market is moving on from gasoline power and moving to cordless, battery powered electric mowers, which are very quiet to operate. Coming soon to the lawn mower evoloution will be robotic, Roomba-like lawnmowers which have already taken off in parts of Europe.