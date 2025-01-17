Growing Home: Sea Water Levels

At sea level water boils at 212 degrees. At higher altitudes, like between 5,000 and 6,000 ft. elevation, water boils at only around 200 degrees. But in a pressure cooker water boils at a whopping 250 degrees. This is why the Instapot cooker and traditional pressure cookers cooked food so much faster than traditional means. The pressure allows for a higher temperature than it ever could create without the pressure. These higher temperatures substantially speed up cooking time. Because the cooker is sealed, water can’t evaporate, so most pressure cooker and Instapot recipes call for using less water.