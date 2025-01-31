© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home: Hop Vines

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published January 31, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

You don’t have to be a beer maker to enjoy growing your own hop vines as they are hardy in our Western slope valleys. Hops are vining perennials that arise from an underground rootstock. They tolerate a variety of soils but need a sunny spot and a tall fence or trellis to grow. The best way to start is to order female hop plants, as only the female vines produce the familiar hop cones that are both ornamental and used in brewing. Hops are often used as a screening plant as they can quickly cover a fence or most any trellis in short order to provide privacy.

