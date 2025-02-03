Growing Home: Mint

People have been using mint for centuries mainly for its healing properties. While there are thousands of varieties of mint, the most popular is peppermint which is a cross between spearmint and watermint, first found in Great Briton. Mint spreads with above and below ground runners, making it invasive. Mint’s active ingredient is menthol, which creates a cooling sensation whether ingested or inhaled. Menthol activates the same nerve receptors that cold does, this cooling sensation has led to its many medicinal and therapeutic uses. Currently, the U.S. produces 70% of the world's mint.