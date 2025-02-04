Growing Home: Concord Grapes

Ephraim Bull was a New England farmer in the mid-1800s in Concord, MA. He set out to develop a sweet, cold hardy grape by planting over 22,000 grape seedlings to finally select the famous “Concord grape.” His goal of developing a super-hardy, sweet-flavored table grape came true. Mr. Bull received an award from the Boston Horticultural Society for the grape. He charged hundreds of dollars for just one branch of the Concord to be rooted into a plant. However, within several years, competing growers had begun raising their own crops of Concord vines and grapes. The concord grape is still popular today.