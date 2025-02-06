Growing Home: Mail Order Seeds

If you order seeds through the mail, upon arrival be sure to check the order for accuracy. If the packets don’t already have the date inscribed, write the date and year on each seed packet in case you keep the packets into the future. This will help you decide when to discard the seed. Store garden seeds in a cool, dark, dry spot until you need to plant. The refrigerator is fine but avoid the freezer unless it is recommended on the packet. If you haven’t ordered seeds yet, don’t wait too long into spring as seed companies will start running out.