Growing Home

Growing Home: Sorrel

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published February 14, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

French Sorrel also known as “Sorrel,” is esteemed in France, thus the name. But this perennial salad green also grows here. It produces tangy leaves that impart a refreshing lemony tartness to salads and many other dishes. A downside to growing Sorrel is the regular need to remove the flowering stalks to keep the leaves tender. But there is a special Sorrel variety known as “Profusion,” that never produces flowering stalks at all. Unlike standard sorrel, the Profusion variety grows tender leaves all summer, and being perennial, will provide decades of harvests.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
