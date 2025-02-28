Growing Home: Lovage

Lovage is a perennial relative to celery and carrots. This culinary and medicinal herb was once a common sight in medieval kitchens and gardens, where they used its leaves, roots, stems, and seeds. Most grow Lovage today for its leaves enjoying its unique flavor that can be reminiscent of anise and celery. Lovage is a common ingredient in soups. It can be started from seeds or spring divisions from mature plants. It can grow between three to five feet tall. The name “Lovage” is derived from the words “love ache” and was used at one time to concoct love potions and aphrodisiacs.