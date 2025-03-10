Growing Home: Praying Mantids

Praying Mantids unlike any other insect can turn their heads a full 180 degrees. Female praying mantis lay eggs in fall, and protect them with a Styrofoam-like substance. Yes, praying mantis do often behead their partner even before they are done mating as the male is able to mate even better without its brain. Mantids have two eyes but only have one ear located on their belly. Praying mantids are sold as beneficial insects but they consume good bugs and bad bugs and are just as likely to eat a bee pollinating your plants as it is to eat a pest.