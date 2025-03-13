Growing Home: Tune up your Bicycle

Spring is a great time to tune up your bicycle. Check the tires for proper air pressure, lubricate the chains with chain lubricant, tighten the handlebars, and check your seat adjustment. For a more thorough spring bike tuning have a professional bicycle shop do it for you. It will feel like a new bike. If you are tired of flat tires, check out the many new amazing puncture resistant and even puncture proof tires that are available at your local bicycle shop. While these tires are more expensive, in the end they can save you a lot of trouble.