Growing Home

Growing Home: Ornamental Grasses

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published March 17, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Ornamental grasses are a great low maintenance addition to the landscape. Now is a crucial time for some simple maintenance. All you need to do is cut ornamental grasses back to about 6 to 10 inches in height. This is important because it eliminates the brown dead leaves from being intermixed with the new green growth. Cutting ornamental grasses with pruners is a long arduous. An easy and fast way to cut back ornamental grasses is to do it with a common pruning saw. You can also use any small handheld saw.

Johnathon Rhubarb
